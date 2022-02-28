Nova Singers receive NEA grant

The Nova Singers, a local professional vocal ensemble, has received a $10,000 "Challenge America" grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in support of its upcoming joint performances with the renowned bluegrass quintet Monroe Crossing.

The grant's purpose is to expand access to the arts, particularly among underserved populations such as youth, the elderly, low-income and members of minority groups. In addition to supporting efforts to reach out to these populations with complimentary tickets the grant will also support an educational program on the history of bluegrass by Monroe Crossing.

The concerts will be 7:30 p.m. April 9 at First Lutheran Church in Galesburg and 4 p.m. April 10 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. The educational program on the history of bluegrass will be presented by Monroe Crossing for all fifth grade students in Galesburg District 205 on April 8.

Organizations representing underserved communities that would like to request complimentary tickets should contact Nova Singers at 309-341-7038 or nova@knox.edu.

