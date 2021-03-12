Now a Q-C fixture, Missouri Valley Conference women's tournament hopefully start of upcoming tourism activity

Quad-Cities officials are hopeful for upcoming tourism activity as the TaxSlayer Center hosts its first event since the onset of the pandemic: the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The championship has been held in the Quad-Cities since 2016. Its 2020 incarnation, however, was cancelled because of COVID-19. It has returned this year, but in a limited way out of concern about the coronavirus.
There was an announcement Friday that the tournament will remain in the Quad-Cities for at least the next three years.
“We want to have a diverse portfolio of events that we bring into the Quad-Cities, but this particular event is a signature event,” Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said during the news conference at the TaxSlayer Center.
The tournament annually generates more than $2 million in direct economic impact for the Quad-Cities, with the TaxSlayer Center, hotels, restaurants, retail businesses and event vendors all benefiting, Herrell said. The public sector also benefits through revenues from sales tax, hotel/motel tax and fuel tax.
“It is a win for many business sectors,” Herrell said.
The tournament brings people to downtown Moline and heightens awareness of the Quad-Cities, he said.
“Most importantly, they’re walking away with an experience about the Quad-Cities,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll come back over and over again. So it (the championship) means a great deal to us.”
The number of people drawn for the tournament every year varies, but in 2018 it was about 8,500 and in 2019, 7,700.
The tournament was the last event the TaxSlayer Center was set up for before the pandemic hit the Quad-Cities, as the tournament was halted hours before the opening tip of the first game. It is now the first event the arena has had since the full onset of COVID-19 in the region.
This year, however, coronavirus mitigation efforts have limited attendance to very small groups per game, Scott Mullen, executive director of the TaxSlayer Center said.
“Unfortunately there’s no tickets for sale to the general public, but we do have 50 people per game, so the parents of the players are here, but it’s exciting to get the events going again,” Mullen said.
So the championship is starting off the arena’s season and once there is more input from the state about the extent to which it can be open, more events will get placed on the calendar, he said.
Mullen said the TaxSlayer Center already has events scheduled but can’t do anything without word from the state about being able to open and at what capacity. Depending on the capacity the arena is allowed to have for a specific event, it could mean some rescheduled shows.
He expects some events will be at reduced capacity before the arena gets back to fuller capacity toward the end of the summer.
“This is the start of it, and we’re really excited that we’re finally doing events again,” Mullen said Friday.
The arena's impact ripples throughout the Quad-Cities region, Herrell said. It holds a diverse number of events that are believed to generate about $80 million in annual economic impact.
The Quad-Cities’ tourism economy overall is also expected to start picking up speed again, Herrell said.
Herrell said Visit Quad Cities has still been recruiting events and pursuing other opportunities. There has been activity and there will be more.
“We’ve got events slated throughout the spring,” he said. “You heard the other day the Bix is coming back. You’re going to start seeing our regional economy start to move again.”
It is going to take a little while to see the tourism levels the region saw in 2019, he said.
The Quad-Cities needs to get more people vaccinated and is working to do so and do whatever it can to provide a safe and responsible environment.
“We’re going to do whatever we can with our wonderful partners to continue to activate our community,” Herrell said.