Now a Q-C fixture, Missouri Valley Conference women's tournament hopefully start of upcoming tourism activity

“Most importantly, they’re walking away with an experience about the Quad-Cities,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll come back over and over again. So it (the championship) means a great deal to us.”

The number of people drawn for the tournament every year varies, but in 2018 it was about 8,500 and in 2019, 7,700.

The tournament was the last event the TaxSlayer Center was set up for before the pandemic hit the Quad-Cities, as the tournament was halted hours before the opening tip of the first game. It is now the first event the arena has had since the full onset of COVID-19 in the region.

This year, however, coronavirus mitigation efforts have limited attendance to very small groups per game, Scott Mullen, executive director of the TaxSlayer Center said.

“Unfortunately there’s no tickets for sale to the general public, but we do have 50 people per game, so the parents of the players are here, but it’s exciting to get the events going again,” Mullen said.

So the championship is starting off the arena’s season and once there is more input from the state about the extent to which it can be open, more events will get placed on the calendar, he said.