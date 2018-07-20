A father and son pass a football back and forth in the grass while a family nearby settles into the blanket-layered bed of their pickup truck with a buffet of snacks.
The setting sun preludes showtime at the Blue Grass Drive-In Theater, and the grounds are relatively quiet compared to the roaring buzz expected here next weekend.
Not only does Tom Cruise’s latest movie, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” open here next Friday, but upward of 14,000-18,000 cyclists are projected to pass through Saturday during the end of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
Blue Grass has a spot on the RAGBRAI route for the first time in the popular event’s 46-year history. The 428-mile ride begins Sunday at the Missouri River in Onawa and stops overnight in Dennison, Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Sigourney and Iowa City. The journey ends Saturday at the Mississippi River in Davenport.
“We’re unique in that we’re the last stop before the river,” said Wayne Beck, president of Blue Grass Savings Bank and co-chair of the city’s RAGBRAI planning committee. “A lot of them (cyclists) just want to get home, but the key is to get them to stop and buy something.”
Stops before Blue Grass on the near-70-mile leg include West Liberty, Atalissa, Moscow, Wilton, Wildcat Den State Park and Montpelier.
Reconstruction of North Mississippi Street, the main drag in the 1,600-person western Scott County town, drove officials to host the festivities at the 10-acre drive-in theater, 774 W. Mayne St.
“We’re still showing off the force that brings a lot of people from out of town here,” Mayor Larry Guy said. “There aren’t a lot of them (drive-in theaters) around anymore, so hopefully after RAGBRAI, people will come back to visit.”
Randy Lorenz and his family opened the two-screen drive-in back in 2014. Last season, they sold 20,000 tickets, and now they plan to add a third screen.
Paying homage to the past and peak period of drive-in popularity, cyclists will experience vibes from the late 1950s/early 1960s when they arrive on the scene.
Beck, who serves with fellow co-chairs Tina Kress and Becky Guy, called it a great opportunity for participating businesses and nonprofit organizations to showcase the city and make a little extra money. Private businesses paid $300 for a spot at the party and nonprofits secured their place with $150.
"We wanted to use as many local vendors as we could," Beck said.
There will be other food options as well as a beer garden. Preparations are well underway.
American Legion Post 711 and St. Andrew Catholic Church, the two designated nonprofits involved, are producing close to 2,500 baked goods each.
On Friday, Donna Kraft with American Legion Post 711 baked some of her famous brownies with Heath Bar bits. “These are to die for,” she said. Kraft also made a couple of batches of “garbage cookies,” which feature chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, white chocolate chips, coconut flakes, Rice Krispies and oatmeal.
“I think I’m gaining weight as I smell,” her husband, Wayne, joked. They are raising money to replace the flooring in the legion hall.
Blue Grass resident Mary Nelson is baking 10 pies for each group with fresh fruit from her garden.
"Everybody likes her pies," Nelson's adult daughter, Adrienne, said. "They look different than everyone else's."
Representatives of St. Andrew Catholic Church said they hope to pocket between $3,000 and $4,000 to fund future youth group activities.
Tim Rhoades, owner of Rhoades Smokin Ribs, loaded his backyard smoker with 80 pounds of pork Monday. In a week, he will have 500 pounds of pulled pork, 500 pounds of chicken breasts and plenty of his award-winning Dusty's barbecue sauce at the ready.
“This will be our biggest event ever,” said Rhoades, who enlisted his older brother, Dave, a Florida resident, to help him. “It’s going to be a wild ride.”
In addition to the regular concession stand items at the drive-in, Lorenz will have 600 hamburgers and 600 hot dogs in stock.
Stealing a page out of Walcott's playbook in 2015, Blue Grass will fill two kiddie pools on site with water from the Mississippi. If tired cyclists want to end their ride at the drive-in, Beck said, they may dip their front tires in the water and "call it good."
"A lot of people don't want to go into Davenport," he said. "Blue Grass is far enough."
That final stretch is 10.2 miles.