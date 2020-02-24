Number of cats, pit bulls up in 2019 at Rock Island County animal shelter

The number of cats and pit bulls brought into the Rock Island County animal shelter dramatically increased in 2019.
Numbers released by Rock County Animal Care and Control show 1,685 cats were brought to the shelter in 2019, an increase of 285 from the 1,400 cats brought to the shelter in 2018.
Samantha Wiley, operations manager, has been at the shelter for 14 years. She attributed the increase in the number of cats brought in to people not spaying or neutering their animals. The number of cats brought to the shelter in 2019 equals about 4.6 per day.
"We were hit hard with cats this past year," Wiley said. "People aren't getting them spayed and neutered before it's too late. The stray cat population obviously increases. Everybody was inundated with cats last year.
"During cat season of May, June and July ... in one day we took in about 30 cats. It seems like a lot this year. Pit bulls and cats — we've got you covered."
Wiley said all animals released by the shelter are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. The shelter also offers the service to anyone with pets at a cost of $45 for females and $25 for males. Once a month, the shelter cuts the price to $5 for one day.
The end-of-the-year report shows 3,247 animals were taken in by the shelter in 2019, compared to 2,973 in 2018. Adoptions were up in 2019, with 1,758 animals being adopted. In 2018, 1,618 animals were adopted.
Increase in pit bulls
The number of pit bulls brought to the shelter increased by 30 dogs from 2018 to 2019, with 457 pit bulls arriving at the shelter in 2019, at an average of 1.2 per day.
The county still keeps separate data for pit bulls, breaking them out from other breeds. That data showed 186 were brought in from Rock Island, 109 from Moline, 67 from East Moline, and 95 from other areas.
Wiley said the shelter's board of directors decided to track the number of pit bulls when the facility opened in 2006.
"It was what the governing body wanted to do," she said. "In the beginning, it was a big conversation. It was a matter of being inundated with them; it seemed like that was the popular breed at the time. It's been past practice to include them separately in the statistics."
Despite the breed's bad reputation for being aggressive, Wiley said pit bulls are just like any other breed of dog.
"We're pretty cautious about what we put out on the (adoption) floor," Wiley said. "We are very selective on where our pits go because they get such a bad rap."
She said people who want to adopt pit bulls are asked if they have other pets at home and what their gender is. Applicants are asked to bring any children or other dogs who are part of the family to the shelter for a meet-and-greet to see how well they all get along.
"I love pit bulls. I am partial to pit bulls," Wiley said. "I think the ones who have brought out the bad reputation for pit bulls, it could have been their environment, the breeding, the lack of socialization. I don't think it's the breed that is bad.
"My daughter has two young children in her house and has two pit bulls. I wouldn't hesitate for a minute. I would tell you that with a border collie; I would tell you that with a Lab."
You have free articles remaining.
The end-of-year report shows 16 animals other than cats and dogs were accepted by the shelter in 2019. Wiley said those animals included rabbits, birds, ferrets, guinea pigs and gerbils.
"We can't take chickens," Wiley said. "We had a snake one time, about 10 years ago. His name was David Boa. He was brought in by QC MEG (Metropolitan Enforcement Group) agents."
The number of animals redeemed from the shelter — or picked up by their owners — increased in 2019 to 745, up from 680 in 2018. Wiley said most of the redeemed animals were dogs.
The shelter's annual report also showed a significant drop in the number of volunteer hours at the facility. Volunteers put in 7,282 hours in 2018, but the number of hours dropped to 4,661 hours in 2019, a difference of 2,621 fewer hours.
Increase in euthanizations
The year-end report showed a slight increase in euthanizations of all animals, up from 631 in 2018 to 640 in 2019.
In 2019, 406 animals were pronounced dead on arrival; 72 animals — mostly dogs — were euthanized for aggressive behavior; 148 animals were euthanized for medical reasons; and 14 feral cats were put down.
"If an animal has been deemed dangerous, I can't put that out on my floor," Wiley said. "Dogs who are aggressive don't function well; they haven't been socialized. I can't put them in a home. It's not fair to them to put them on the adoption floor and sit there forever.
"If a cat is aggressive, we try to place it on a farm. If we don't have a farm for it to go to, leaving a feral cat in a kennel is inhumane. The majority of the dogs (euthanized) are pit bulls, but the majority of dogs that come in here are pit bulls.
"There is no time limit on the adoption floor," Wiley said. "Animals are not euthanized due to time at the facility. We let them stay until they find a home."
Wiley said the animal that has been at the shelter for the longest time is a cat that has been there since October 2018. Dogs that have been at the shelter for the longest time have been there since August and October.
"Cordelia is a hound mix, she has been here since August 2019. She's pretty mouthy; she's had no obedience. She's going to need someone who is going to take her to training and be patient with her.
"And poor Howard; he's a pit-hound mix. Howard is misunderstood. He's very anxious in his kennel."
Wiley said during track season, students from Rock Island High School's cross-country team come by about once a month when the weather allows and run with the dogs to give them a change of environment.
Those interested in adopting animals from the Rock Island County Animal Care and Control Shelter must fill out an application. The fees are $100 for an adult dog or $150 for a puppy, and $60 for a cat.
"Sometimes people are turned down; it depends on their circumstances," Wiley said. "It could not be a good fit. We have to look out for the interests of our animals. They have no voice; we are their voice."
Wiley urged people looking for a pet to adopt, not shop.
"If you want to go to a breeder, make sure you research that breeder," she said. "Any of our shelters have pets who are looking for a good home. I really believe when you save one life, you saved two. When you adopt one animal, it opens space for us to take in another dog or cat."
"I really believe when you save one life, you saved two. When you adopt one animal, it opens space for us to take in another dog or cat," Shelter Director Samantha Wiley said.