Number of residents in senior Bettendorf facility without heat

Mary Noel was not happy Thursday night when the winter storm hit and she had no heat in her apartment at Spruce Hills Village, 2380 Tech Dr., Bettendorf.

When she woke up Friday morning, Noel, who is 83, said her apartment was 44 degrees, and the apartment of her sister, Ruth McCoy, 81, who lives next door, was little better.

It wasn’t until Noel’s children brought some good space heaters and warming blankets that they were able to get comfortable on Saturday.

The 63-unit, three-story apartment community is home to many elderly and disabled people.

Noel, who has had her left leg amputated, said Saturday night that there were about 8-10 units that did not have heat.

“I stayed here last night (Friday) at my sister’s apartment,” Noel said. “My apartment got as low as 44 degrees, and the windows are shut, but it felt like they were wide open.”

“We were given an 800 number to call, and I called that,” she said. “So then the person that gets the call contacts the maintenance person.

“At about 20 minutes to 8 Friday morning he came out,” she said. “He did something, but by early afternoon the temperature kept going down. I guess our maintenance person has done all he knows how to do.”

The problem seems to be that the boiler system for a number of the units is broken, she said.

The Quad-City Times has reached out through the telephone and on Facebook Messenger to the apartment complex, but did not receive any answer Saturday night. The message on the 800 number said the call would be answered by the first available operator, and then in between a bit of Mozart’s “A Little Night Music,” a recording came on that said, “Thank you for waiting, please stand by,” and then “Thank you for waiting, please stay on the line.” No one ever answered.

One resident who does have heat loaned Noel and McCoy a space heater, “that kept us good for Friday night,” Noel said. Then her children arrived with better heaters, heated blankets and some hot soup from Panera on Saturday.

“I’ve lived here 15 years,” Noel said. “I like it for the most part, but this has never happened."

Noel said she would prefer not to leave and didn't want to be a burden on anyone.

“Management hasn’t offered anything,” she said. “We thought today we’d see a truck here from somebody to work on this boiler, but now we’re pretty sure we’re not going to get any attention until Monday. We’re not being informed. We just thank God we’ve got electricity.”

Noel said she’s concerned that people without heat would try things that might be a fire hazard. She doesn’t want people using their ovens to try to stay warm.

“My daughter informed me that’s a dangerous thing,” Noel said. “When the door is open the heating mechanism keeps trying to reach the temperature set.” That can cause damage and could lead to a fire, she said.

”My sister and I have tried to talk to people around and try to find out who needs what,” she said. “I’m sure there are a lot of professional places that are getting calls like crazy. This is a senior housing, and several people in one spot are in need. We’re really fending for ourselves.”