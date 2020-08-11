Numerous closures in the Quad-Cities because of widespread power outages

• Rock Island and Milan School District #41 will be using an emergency day today. There will be no Remote Learning for students and staff. The Administration Center is also closed for the day.

• The city of Rock Island has issued a boil order for the area of 25th Street East to the Moline border between 7th and 18th avenues.

The order is the result of an unexpected drop in system pressure due to the Monday's wind storm and resulting power outages.

All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled until further notice.

The boil order notice is in place until further notice.

• Augustana College campus is closed. Non-essential employees should not report to campus at this time. Boil order in effect, and switchboard is without power. Please use 309-794-7711 to reach switchboard and police/public safety.

• Solid waste collection for today has been canceled in Davenport as crews focus on clearing debris from roads in support of travel and power restoration.

• All fall indoor practices at Davenport West High School have been postponed.

• The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 regular Board of Education meeting scheduled for today has been rescheduled for 6 p.m., August 18.

Quad-City Times​

