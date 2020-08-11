Numerous closures in the Quad-Cities because of widespread power outages

Almost 100,000 Mid American Energy Co. customers remain without power at this hour, according to the company's outage map.
The widespread outage is causing numerous closures and cancellations.
Among them:
• The Scott County Administration Center is closed. All other county facilities are open including the courthouse and County General Store. If you have a scheduled appointment for Tuesday with a department in the Administration Center please contact the office in coming days to reschedule.
• Carbon Cliff's Village Hall is without power and will remain closed until power has been restored.
Residents with downed tree limbs should place them curbside for collection.
Large trees will need to be removed by a tree company hired by the homeowner.
• Services at the Black Hawk College Quad-City Campus in Moline, Outreach Center and all Q-C locations will be virtual/remote only for today.
• Black Hawk College East Campus locations will be open for scheduled in-person visits.
• Hampton School Disctrict: Closed today due to power outage.
• Rock Island and Milan School District #41 will be using an emergency day today. There will be no Remote Learning for students and staff. The Administration Center is also closed for the day.
• The city of Rock Island has issued a boil order for the area of 25th Street East to the Moline border between 7th and 18th avenues.
The order is the result of an unexpected drop in system pressure due to the Monday's wind storm and resulting power outages.
All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled until further notice.
The boil order notice is in place until further notice.
• Augustana College campus is closed. Non-essential employees should not report to campus at this time. Boil order in effect, and switchboard is without power. Please use 309-794-7711 to reach switchboard and police/public safety.
• Solid waste collection for today has been canceled in Davenport as crews focus on clearing debris from roads in support of travel and power restoration.
• All fall indoor practices at Davenport West High School have been postponed.
• The Rock Island-Milan School District #41 regular Board of Education meeting scheduled for today has been rescheduled for 6 p.m., August 18.
