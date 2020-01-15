Nurse's bequest leaves $2.1 million to aid Rock Island County nonprofits

Those are the botanical center, Rock Island Parks and Recreation, Niabi Zoo, YWCA, Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation, Christian Family Care, Trinity Visiting Nurse and Homemaker Association, and Rock Island Library Foundation.

"She was very special," Woodward's nephew, Steve Woodward, of Geneseo, said Wednesday, noting her aunt and uncle earned a good deal of money from stock investments.

"She was just a caring person," he said. "If she was here today, she'd be so happy to see all you guys. She was committed to Rock Island."

She also loved to travel the world, Woodward said, including trips to Europe, Middle East and China. While in China, she taught conversational English through Global Volunteers.

Representatives of many of the eight organizations were at the announcement, including Ami Porter, executive director of the Botanical Center, who said Woodward's estate donated $25,000 directly to the center at her death.

"It's humbling and also exciting for what it can do for the center," Porter said. "To have the opportunity to write for that funding every year, we are so grateful."