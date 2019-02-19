The National Weather Service has released a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Quad-City region.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of north central Illinois, northwest Illinois, west central Illinois, east central Iowa, northeast Iowa, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri.
Today and tonight: "A potent winter storm is forecast to track across the Midwest and will bring a mix of snow and ice to the area. The heaviest snow is expected west of U.S. 218 where 5-7 inches is forecast.
"Amounts drop off further east with 2-6 inches anticipated in eastern Iowa and 1-4 inches in northwest and west central Illinois.
"Winds gusting up to 30 mph will produce some blowing and drifting of the snow.
"As warmer air works into the storm, the snow will change to ice mainly south and east of the Quad Cities with a glaze up to one-tenth inch possible.
"Snow is expected to begin later this evening or overnight."
Wednesday through Monday: "Precipitation will continue over the area through the day Wednesday particularly affecting the morning commute. Snow and ice should end during the afternoon or early evening.
"Another winter storm will begin impacting the area late Friday through early Sunday. A mix of snow, ice and rain is anticipated with this system, and the heaviest precipitation expected Saturday afternoon and night. At this point it is too early to specify snow and ice amounts, but travel impacts are certainly likely in the area."