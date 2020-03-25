NWS: issues dense fog advisory

The National Weather Service has issues a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.
WHAT: Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: Until 10 a.m. this morning.
IMPACTS: Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Visibility will be worst in higher elevations compared to valleys.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
