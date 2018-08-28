The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m. Wednesday for the Quad-City region.
According to the NWS:
"A slow moving frontal boundary with high dewpoints will set the stage for heavy rain today and tonight. Thunderstorms are expected from now through overnight. Some of these storms will repeatedly affect the same area and lead could to flash flooding.
"Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms may lead to flash flooding today and tonight. Heavy rain falling on saturated soils will result in potential flooding along streams, creeks and low lying areas. Street flooding will also be possible, especially in urban areas.
"A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops."