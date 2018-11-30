The National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities has issued a Flood Watch for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt and the Rock River in Moline.
The Flood Watch is based on limited confidence associated with the amount of runoff from observed and predicted rainfall over the next 48 hours and from snowmelt.
If rainfall or snowmelt in the basin is less than predicted, the forecast river stage may not be reached. Conversely, if rainfall or snowmelt is more than predicted the river may crest higher.
As the forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or cancelled.
• Earlier today the Wapsi near DeWitt was at 7.8 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is possible.
• Earlier today the Rock in Moline was at 10.1 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is possible. The Rock is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue rising to 12.7 feet Wednesday morning.