The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the Quad-City region this afternoon.
It reads: "1:09 p.m. CDT Thu Jul 5 2018. For Johnson-Cedar-Clinton-Muscatine-Scott-Keokuk-Washington-Louisa-Jefferson-Henry counties in Iowa and Van Buren-Carroll-Whiteside-Rock Island-Scotland counties in Illinois. Includes cities of Iowa City, Tipton, Clinton, Muscatine, Davenport, Bettendorf, Sigourney, Washington, Wapello, Fairfield, Mount Pleasant, Keosauqua, Mount Carroll, Sterling, Moline, Rock Island, and Memphis.
"UNCOMFORTABLE HEAT AND HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, combined with dewpoints in the middle to upper 70s will produce uncomfortable heat index readings in the upper 90s to lower 100 degree range through early evening.
"Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and may brief relief to localized areas.
"If you plan to be outside this afternoon and evening, avoid prolonged exposure to the heat or strenuous activity. Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."