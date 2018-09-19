The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement that includes Louisa and Muscatine counties in Iowa.
At 11:50 a.m., radar indicated strong thunderstorms located along a line extending from Olin to 7 miles northeast of Richland.
Movement was east at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Muscatine, Washington, Tipton, West Branch, Wapello, Columbus Junction, Durant, Mechanicsville, Stanwood, Marion, Coralville, North Liberty, Mount Vernon, West Liberty, Wilton, Kalona, Lisbon and Solon.
This includes the following highways: Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 228 and 278 and Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 17.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities.