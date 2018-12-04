LATEST: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the region.
It states: Areas of freezing drizzle have developed over eastern Iowa and far western Illinois. This is creating areas of slick roads, especially where roads are untreated. A thin layer of ice is likely through 10 a.m., when drizzle should end, and roads should warm to near freezing..
Untreated roads will become or remain slick due to a light coating of ice. Also, wind shields may become coated in ice while driving.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads, and use caution while driving.
EARLIER REPORTS: Slick roads being reported this morning due to freezing drizzle.
First accident of the day is South of W. Branch, we don’t want anymore. 28 degrees + misty rain = slow down & increase following distance. #NoCruiseControl pic.twitter.com/1Hxi03XW4m— Dan Loussaert (@IAtrooperDan) December 4, 2018
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FROM NWS: Patchy freezing drizzle over eastern Iowa and west central Illinois was causing some ice accumulation on area roadways early this morning.
Conditions were especially slick in the Cedar Rapids area west into Benton County.
Motorists should be prepared for slick roads early this morning. Slow down and be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses.
Light freezing drizzle this morning is causing slick spots on area roads. A winter weather advisory has been issued until 10 am for slick ro pic.twitter.com/bNAG9gaLUl— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 4, 2018