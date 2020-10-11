NWS: Rain Monday, then a return to seasonable temperatures

The nice stretch of weather the Quad-Cities has experienced for the last week will be ending soon.

Rain is expected early Monday and into the morning commute, ending around 10 a.m., said Tom Philip, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities.

After the rain, temperatures will drop, with highs in the upper 60s, low 70s for Tuesday and then the mid-70s for Wednesday. A cold front Wednesday night will bring in fall weather for the rest of the week with highs in the mid-50s Thursday and low 50s Friday.

“Some of those mornings, Friday and into next weekend, we may be seeing frost or freeze potential with low temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s,” Philip said Sunday afternoon.

It will be a bit gusty throughout the week, with Wednesday forecast to see the highest speed winds between 15 to 25 mph, Philip said.

