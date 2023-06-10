A new health care provider for seniors is making its way to Iowa, and Davenport is on the list.

Oak Street Health is a primary-care outpatient office that serves clients specifically on Medicare. The brand now has locations in 25 states.

The new location is expected to open later this summer. Division President Brad Minkow said the brand typically looked to move into underserved communities where traditional providers wouldn't operate and offer dependable and affordable high-quality care.

Minkow said the story was a little different with Davenport. The company was drawn in by looking at the population density of Medicare-eligible patients and saw Davenport as a way to serve more people and allow them better access to care.

"Davenport follows a similar path that we think about whenever we go into new markets," he said. "Sometimes that means we will go to place that are health care deserts; other times we just know that there's another option and alternative for patients."

According to its website, the company has reduced patient hospital admissions by approximately 51% compared to Medicare benchmarks and driven a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits. Earlier this year the company was purchased by CVS Health.

The company was founded in 2012 and found growth during the pandemic, Minkow said. What sets the company apart from other health care providers is not only the medical care but the social care it offers.

Each of the facilities has a community room where seniors are encouraged to gather for things like bingo or Zumba classes. The goal of Oak Street is to stay community-focused, identify what seniors and other eligible people need and grow organically, Minkow said.

"Our results are really best in class, and that's not something that everybody can claim," he said.

