Obama endorses Quad-City and Muscatine Democrats running for Iowa House seats

Former president Barack Obama on Friday endorsed nine Democrats running for Iowa House seats, including two from Scott County and one from Muscatine.
Democrats hope to retake control of the Iowa House and deprive Republicans of full control of the Iowa Legislature. Several races are expected to be highly competitive.
"I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections," Obama tweeted in announcing his endorsements.
Those whom the former Democratic president endorsed include accountant and small business owner Jennifer Kakert of Blue Grass, who is running against Republican incumbent Ross Paustian of Walcott for the Iowa House District 92 seat.
Paustian has been in and out of office since 2010 in a section of Scott County that includes the rural, western part of the county, along with Eldridge and parts of north and west Davenport.
Kakert, a first-time candidate, said she is running with a focus on stronger public education funding, affordable health care and "working across party lines, finding common ground and balanced solutions."
Obama also endorsed retired John Deere human resources project manager and community activist Marie Gleason, of Pleasant Valley. Gleason is challenging Republican incumbent Gary Mohr, of Bettendorf, for re-election to the Iowa House District 94 which includes Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park, and Pleasant Valley Township.
Gleason unsuccessfully ran against State Senator Roby Smith in 2018 and lost 53 to 47 percent.
Like Kakert, she has said she will fight for strong public schools, affordable health care and good-paying jobs with benefits.
Rounding out the list of local endorsements is Muscatine City Councilman Kelcey Brackett, who is running against Muscatine businessman Mark Cisneros to fill the Iowa House District 91 seat, which covers much of Muscatine County.
Republican incumbent Rep. Gary Carlson will retire at the end of this session, leaving the District 91 seat open in the Iowa House.
Brackett has said he is running to improve the lives of hardworking Iowans by tackling issues like the lack of affordable housing and low wage jobs "that are forcing our residents to work two and three jobs just to get by."
