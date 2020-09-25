Obama endorses Quad-City and Muscatine Democrats running for Iowa House seats

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former president Barack Obama on Friday endorsed nine Democrats running for Iowa House seats, including two from Scott County and one from Muscatine.

Democrats hope to retake control of the Iowa House and deprive Republicans of full control of the Iowa Legislature. Several races are expected to be highly competitive.

"I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections," Obama tweeted in announcing his endorsements.

Those whom the former Democratic president endorsed include accountant and small business owner Jennifer Kakert of Blue Grass, who is running against Republican incumbent Ross Paustian of Walcott for the Iowa House District 92 seat.

Paustian has been in and out of office since 2010 in a section of Scott County that includes the rural, western part of the county, along with Eldridge and parts of north and west Davenport.

Kakert, a first-time candidate, said she is running with a focus on stronger public education funding, affordable health care and "working across party lines, finding common ground and balanced solutions."