Oberholtzer Award winner Bob Bryant: 'That's Bob. He never quits'

For 16 years, Bob Bryant worked as director of the Clinton County Conservation Department, creating programs to teach kids about nature and to build a visitor-favorite swinging bridge at the Eden Valley Nature Center.
For another 15 years he served Scott County Conservation, wielding saws, hammers and paintbrushes to transform a former Boy Scout lodge into the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center and to develop programs there.
Then he lent a hand at Davenport's Nahant Marsh, using his considerable expertise to restore habitat and provide guidance on how to manage the urban wetland.
In between, Bryant, 74, led efforts to save a rare prairie remnant in Clinton County, surveyed bald eagles, did plant inventories in natural areas, helped reintroduce wild turkeys to Iowa and became an expert on native ferns.
For these and other accomplishments, Bryant received on Saturday the second Oberholtzer Award for present-day conservation leadership at an event at The Bend Event Center, East Moline. The awards are to recognize Quad-City area people who have dedicated their lives to protecting the natural world, to promote awareness and to inspire others to take action.
The award is named for Ernest Oberholtzer (1884-1977), a Davenport native, explorer, author and champion for the protection of natural areas in northern Minnesota.
It is presented by Nahant Marsh in partnership with the Joyce & Tony Singh Family Foundation of Davenport. Three past and future leaders also were recognized Saturday.
Some might consider Bryant a contradiction because his introduction to nature came through hunting and fishing, activities he still enjoys.
Hanging on the wall of his Davenport living room — along with many other pictures and awards — is photo of him as a 5-year-old, holding two skinned raccoons, and his dad, who did the trapping and skinning.
There's also the mounted head of a 10-point buck that Bryant shot near his home of Keokuk.
He doesn't apologize. His view is that humans "can use (resources), but you don't have the right to destroy them and wipe them off the face of the earth."
Heather Ballou, assistant director of Eastern Iowa Community College's ATEEC (Advanced Technology Environmental and Energy Center), met Bryant and witnessed his passion for conservation after he was officially retired.
He was directing resource management at Nahant — supervising habitat restoration and invasive species removal — and she was on the work crew. "That's the thing about Bob," Ballou said. "He never quits."
His "endless knowledge" about plants bowled her over and she loved playing what she calls the "Hey, Bob" game.
"We'd be working and I'd say, 'Hey, Bob, what's this?' (referring to a plant) and then he'd tell me, along with five other stories about it as well. That's Bob," she said, referring to his well-deserved reputation for telling stories.
Ballou was one of several people who nominated Bryant for the Oberholtzer.
"As a local resource, his knowledge is extensive and invaluable," she wrote. "As a mentor and educator, his guidance and enthusiasm is inspiring. And as a conservationist, his passion and commitment has changed our community for the better."
Saving the prairie
Sitting back in a chair in his living room — unusually furnished with three office desks, four computer monitors and numerous bookshelves — Bryant tells the story of saving the rare prairie remnant in Clinton County.
It was an ordinary day, with he and a co-worker returning to Clinton on the county's back roads. They were looking around, taking in the countryside as they usually did, when they spotted something they had never seen before.
They slammed on the brakes.
In the distance, they saw a field — a former pasture — that was growing with little bluestem, a native prairie grass.
"Here was this area we had always seen grazed to the nub with cattle and it was full of prairie," Bryant said, the awe coming through in his voice even after 40 years.
Apparently, the landowner had stopped grazing and without that disturbance, the prairie reasserted itself.
Bryant and his co-worker turned down another road to investigate, and there was a sign: "For sale by auction" in two weeks. Their hearts dropped.
Recognizing how special this bit of virgin limestone prairie was, Bryant immediately began asking what it would take to save it.
Initially, it looked hopeless, especially with the tight deadline.
But in stepped the nonprofit Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation that was able to work out a deal with the landowner in which 40 acres was taken off the auction block and held until the county conservation board had time to secure the funding to buy it.
"It's a fantastic site," Bryant said of Manikowski Prairie, north of Goose Lake. In spring it is full of shooting stars (a prairie flower), and it supports a population of regal fritillary butterflies because it contains bird's-foot violet, the fritillary's larval food. It also is home to a fern found no where else in the state.
"Of all the acquisitions, that is still my most favorite and what it took to pull it off," he said, referring to the frenetic activity involved in saving the land from auction. "It's a miracle this place got saved."
The future
Bryant recounts his life, his education, his time in the Army, his hobbies and his family. Then the discussion turns to the challenges facing conservation today and his tone changes, becomes more urgent.
Globally there is climate change, and specifically in the Quad-City region there is the threat to native oak-hickory forests such as Black Hawk State Historic Site because of invasive plants, Bryant said.
Garlic mustard, honeysuckle, winged euonymous and other exotic plants are crowding out new oak and hickory saplings. There even is evidence that these plants are putting out chemicals into the soil that are detrimental to oaks and hickories.
"Our woods are deteriorating like you wouldn't believe," Bryant said. And as they decline, so do the pollinators and other insects that depend on them.
"What's happening now — it's not the result of doing anything," he said. "It's the result of doing nothing. A lot of people just don't realize what's happening in the woods. This problem is so widespread, public and private. When you think what's got to be done, it's overwhelming.
"Most land owners, our big tracts, they don't have the manpower. It all comes down to time and money.
"If we don't start making a difference now, we aren't going to be in a position of power to make a difference. It will be too late. There's got to be a major effort from the community for volunteers to do it."
Bryant regards senior citizens as an untapped resource that might be mobilized into action to help the natural world. It's something he's going to pursue.
Not a particularly religious man, Bryant does have an 11th commandment he holds close. "Thou shalt not destroy what I created."
He will continue to do all he can to uphold that. He never quits.