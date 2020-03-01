Oberholtzer Award winner Bob Bryant: 'That's Bob. He never quits'

The future

Bryant recounts his life, his education, his time in the Army, his hobbies and his family. Then the discussion turns to the challenges facing conservation today and his tone changes, becomes more urgent.

Globally there is climate change, and specifically in the Quad-City region there is the threat to native oak-hickory forests such as Black Hawk State Historic Site because of invasive plants, Bryant said.

Garlic mustard, honeysuckle, winged euonymous and other exotic plants are crowding out new oak and hickory saplings. There even is evidence that these plants are putting out chemicals into the soil that are detrimental to oaks and hickories.

"Our woods are deteriorating like you wouldn't believe," Bryant said. And as they decline, so do the pollinators and other insects that depend on them.

"What's happening now — it's not the result of doing anything," he said. "It's the result of doing nothing. A lot of people just don't realize what's happening in the woods. This problem is so widespread, public and private. When you think what's got to be done, it's overwhelming.

"Most land owners, our big tracts, they don't have the manpower. It all comes down to time and money.