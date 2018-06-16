February 7, 1927-June 14, 2018
BETTENDORF - Mr. Alfred A. Hillemeier, 91, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died at 9:56 a.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
He was born February 7, 1927, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Alfred K. and Mary L. (Amos) Hillemeier. He married Charlotte Eymann in 1950 in Springfield, Illinois. She survives.
Alfred is also survived by two sons, Craig (Maryann) Hillemeier, of Hershey, Pennsylvania, and David Hillemeier of McKinleyville, California; one daughter; Linda (Phil) Redington of Bettendorf; eight grandchildren, Tom (Lisa), Ryan (Shannon), Jeff (Angie), Andy (Emily), Josh (Amber), Marybeth, Daniel, and Shawnee (Chris); and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Delores Brinkley.
Alfred was a Civil Engineer and owner of Weber-Hillemeier-Fisher Engineering. He graduated from Keokuk High School in 1945 and from Iowa State in 1950. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Pacific Theatre. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Galesburg and later the Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf. Alfred was active with the Exchange Club, Meals on Wheels, and Alternatives for Older Adults in Moline. He loved his job and family, traveling and woodworking, and took all of his children and grandchildren on an Alaskan cruise.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, June 18, 2018, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, Galesburg Chapel. Pastor Mary Runge will officiate. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A special thanks to Clarissa Cook Hospice House and Senior Star Memory Care for their wonderful care. Memorials are suggested to the Clarissa Cook Hospice House or Senior Star Memory Care. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.