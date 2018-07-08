ELDRIDGE - Bertha "Bert" Miller, 87, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on July 6, 2018, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, Iowa, with visitation one hour prior to service time. There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at St. Ann's with a rosary at 4:45 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Eldridge Fire Department, Eldridge Police Department, and/or Medic EMS of Eldridge. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Bert was born October 14, 1930, in Clinton County, Iowa, to Clarence and Mary (Franzen) Schmidt. On June 2, 1951, she was united in marriage to John W. Miller. They went on to enjoy 67 happy years of marriage together. Bert enjoyed taking care of her family and loved family gatherings. She and John enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and playing cards with friends and family. She was known to be very friendly and loving.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband John; Children: Rick (Viki) Miller, Ron (Kelli) Miller, and Deonne (Brian) Murphy; Grandchildren: Brandon (Molli) Miller, Marcia (Shane) Regula, Jordan Miller, Jaquelynne Miller, Austin Miller, Adrienne Miller, Adam (Sophie) Gallotta, Laura Murphy, Scott (Nina) Murphy; Great-Grandchildren: Shannon Murphy, Jonathan Murphy, Henry Gallotta; Siblings: Betty (Lorin) Scholtes, Waneda (Lloyd) Michel, Shirley (Tom) Driscoll and Janet (Don) Galloway and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents,: Clarence and Mary Schmidt and brother: LaVern "Bud" and his wife Emma Schmidt.