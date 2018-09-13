September 12, 1962-September 10, 2018
SWISHER, Iowa — Brenda J. (Johnson) Pyrz, 55, of Swisher, Iowa, formerly of Coralville, Iowa, and Rock Island, died suddenly Monday, September 10, 2018, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, with burial scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Chippiannock Cemetery in Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Brenda’s memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website /@/ www.gayandciha.com.
Brenda Jean Johnson was born September 12, 1962, in Moline. She was raised in Rock Island, graduating from Rock Island High School in 1980. She married James S. Pyrz on May 17, 1991, in Davenport, and lived in Coralville, later moving to Swisher in 2004. She worked for AW Welt Ambrisco Insurance Company in Iowa City for 16 years in the health insurance field. She has worked for True North Insurance in the same field since 2014.
Brenda had tremendous love for her husband, and her family and friends. She always had a smile, and her infectious laughter lit up a room whenever she was present. Brenda was a people person and developed personal relationships with everyone she met. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her many nieces and nephews. Brenda loved the many beagles she and Jim have had over the years.
Her family includes her husband, Jim; her siblings, Pam Long, Mark Johnson and Sherri Scrutchfield (Denny); Jim’s siblings, Joe Pyrz (Sue), John Pyrz (Wanda), Janet Lopez (Ray), Chris Howard (Shane), Kathy deMedici (James) and Debbie White (Jeff); Jim’s parents, Barbara and Edmund Pyrz; numerous nieces and nephews; her godchildren, Matt and Will Colony and of course the four-legged members of the family, Tucker, their beagle, and Harry Caray, their cat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Johnson Goodman and Vernon Goodman; a brother-in-law, Jack R. Long; nephew, Jarred Pai; and step brother, Vernon L. Goodman.