KEOTA, Iowa - Cecil D. “Butch” Bentley, 73, of Keota, Iowa, formerly of DeWitt and Maquoketa, died at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Butch was born January 19, 1945, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Cecil L. and Leona E. (Bentley) Bentley. He graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1963, Clinton Community College in 1968, and received his B.A. in Art Education from UNI in 1970. He married Sheila Atkinson on January 26, 1964, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Butch taught Art Education for 42 years and was head custodian at DeWitt Central High for 12 years. He worked part-time and summers at local grocery stores as well. Most recently he worked at Dynamic Tube in Maquoketa.
Butch was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Monmouth, Iowa. He was also a member of Helion Masonic Lodge #34, and Coronado Car Club. both in Maquoketa. He enjoyed old cars, 60s music, drawing, the Hawkeyes, and his children and grandchildren’s activities.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sheila; sons D. Andrew (Rhonda) of Burlington, and Eric (Mary) of Huntley, Ill.; Sarah (Barry) Haiar of Maquoketa; 5 grandchildren; a great-grandson; a nephew and nieces and their families; cousins; and a god-daughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Hannah; sister, Alice Clark Warfield, brothers-in-law, Fred Clark Sr. and Earl Warfield, and an infant son, Nathan Ray.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 30, at Faith United Methodist Church, Monmouth, Iowa. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Clinton County.
