February 23, 1926 – June 23, 2018
DURANT, Iowa - Clarinda A. Bartscher, 92, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.
Clarinda was born in Scott County, Iowa, on February 23, 1926, to Herman and Elsie (Telsrow) Wulf. Clarinda married Lloyd G. Bartscher on February 23, 1946, in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2005.
She was a member of the Scott County Farm Bureau and Sunbury Royal Neighbors. She and Lloyd were founding members of American Schleswig-Holstein Heritage Society. They loved to dance and she enjoyed gardening and cooking. Above all, she enjoyed her grandsons.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, Iowa,
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.
Clarinda is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Mary Lee (Franz) Neff, of Durant, grandsons: Christopher, Curtis (Liz) and Corey Neff, and her brother Wilbert (Joyce) Wulf of Davenport.
She is preceded in death by her husband, granddaughter Carina Neff, and sisters: Esther Treimer, Irene Schwarz and Malinda Thoeming.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Durant Ambulance Service or ASHHS in her memory.
