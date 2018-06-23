May 22, 1932 – June 22, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services for Darryl Alan Thoem, 86, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. on Monday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Monday from 10 a.m. to service time.
Darryl Passed away on Friday, June 22, 2018, at St. Mary Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Davenport.
Darryl Alan Thoem was born on May 22, 1932, in Davenport, the son of Harry and Florine Thoem. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1950. He worked as a machinist at the Rock Island Arsenal for 20 years, retiring in 1971. He loved model trains, remote control planes and cars. After he retired from the Arsenal he opened N.W. Hobby and owned that until 1976. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954.
Survivors include his sister, Carole J. Mueller, of Davenport, niece, Joline (Dave) Adams of Blue Grass, nephew, Jim (Bobbi) Goodin of Blue Grass, 3 great-nephews and one great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Que Sera Sera