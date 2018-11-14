August 4, 1951-November 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — A memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Dennis H. Johnson, 67, of Davenport will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport, The family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will follow at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dennis Hal Johnson was born on August 4, 1951, in Davenport, the son of Arthur and Kathryn (Kennedy) Johnson. Following his graduation from Davenport Central High school, he began work in the maintenance department at Sears Manufacturing, retiring after 31 years of service. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed bowling and was active in the church.
Surviving members of the family include two sisters, Deborah (Gary) Daniel of Davenport and his twin, Denise Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona; two brothers, Jeffery (Connie) Johnson of Sprageville, Iowa, and Robert Johnson of Gallatin, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Sylvia Johnson; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and Uncle Jack.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Arthur; and a sister-in-law, Sandra.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or a favorite charity.
Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.