May 22, 1942-August 10, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services for Donald O. Chandler, 76, of Davenport, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends on Tuesday evening from 4-7 p.m. at the mortuary.
Mr. Chandler died at his residence in Davenport on Thursday, August 10, 2018.
Donald Olen Chandler was born on May 22, 1942, in Bloomfield, Iowa, the son of Olen and Hazel (Yates) Chandler. After being employed for many years as a truck driver and salesman for Hy-Test safety shoes, his last employment prior to retirement was working as a bus driver for River Bend Transit.
In September of 1969, he married Patricia Peck in Rock Island, Ill., and later married Margaret J. Reed in March of 1978. He was an avid NASCAR fan and diehard Hawkeye fan. He most especially enjoyed participating in various NASCAR and baseball pools.
Surviving members of his family include – a Son: Brian Chandler of Davenport; a Daughter-in-Law: Jody Reed; a Sister: Shirley Martin of Cordova, Ill.; 3 Grandchildren: Phaedra, Jerry, and Kate; 8 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-great-Grand Son.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Margaret, his parents, a brother, Dorana, and a step-son, Michael Reed.
Memorials may be left to the Scott County Humane Society, Kings Harvest, or the American Cancer Society.
