December 3, 1927-November 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Dorothy E. Barton, 90, of Davenport will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 12, 2018, at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the mortuary. Mrs. Barton died on Monday, November 5, 2018, at Bickford Cottage in Davenport.
Dorothy Emma Berndt was born on December 3, 1927, in Janesville, Minnesota, the daughter of Arthur and Malinda (Gottschalk) Berndt. Following her graduation from high school, she married Joseph C. Barton on August 14, 1945, in Janesville. He preceded her in death in March 1993. After moving to Davenport, she began work at the former Bendix Corp. as a contract administrator, retiring in 1990. She was also a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Davenport.
Surviving members of the family include a daughter, Melinda (Brian) Doerfler of Brimfield, Illinois; two sons, Charles (Catherine) Barton of Blue Grass and Donald (Nancy) Barton of Davenport; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her “Best Buddy,” Benji.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her husband, Joseph.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Davenport.
