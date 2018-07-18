September 30, 1925-July 21, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services to celebrate the life of Dorothy E. Hohnbaum, 92, of Davenport, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Koening Chapel, Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11:30 a.m. until service time at the chapel. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Mrs. Hohnbaum died on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Ridgecrest Healthcare Center in Davenport.
Dorothy Emily Hohnbaum was born in Cedar County, Iowa, on September 30, 1925, the daughter of Elmer and Leona (Schneckloth) Daut. Following her graduation from high school, she married Robert L. Hohnbaum on July 3, 1943, at the chapel of the University of Florida, Gainesville. He preceded her in death on August 15, 1998.
Mrs. Hohnbaum was a longtime and active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. She had an avid interest in world affairs, was an active member of the Scott County Republican Party, the Scott County Republican Women, and was actively involved in the various campaigns.
She is survived by a son, Steve (Claudia) Hohnbaum of Wichita, Kansas; a daughter, Ann (Jeff) Hanson of Davenport; eight grandchildren, Melisa (Jason) Cellan of Pueblo West, Colorado, Chrissy (Joe) Kirkpatrick of Davenport, Jeffrey (Camille) Hohnbaum of Wichita, Justin (Jeanne) Nelson of Chicago, and Megan (Chris) Talbert of Eldridge; 12 great-grandchildren, Savannah, Zachary, Payton, McCarthy, Colin, Harper, Elliott, Bentley, Ryland, Avery, Jordie and Lawson; and three special and dear friends, Jeanita McNaulty, Lorma Marcue and Verna Kittleson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; a brother, Robert; and a sister, Jean.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church School or to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
The family would like to add a special note of thanks to all the staff at Crest Healthcare Center for all the special and loving care provided to their mother throughout her time there.
