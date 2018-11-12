October 15, 1941-November 7, 2018
CLINTON — Edward D. “Ed” Ahlf, 77, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at the Alverno Health Care Facility. In following Ed’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at Pape Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m.. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Muscatine, with a graveside service at approximately 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Clinton Salvation Army.
Ed, aka Eddie, Teach, Deems and Demo, was born in Muscatine on October 15, 1941, the son of Edward D. and Irene J. (Deems) Ahlf. He graduated from Muscatine High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. He received his master’s degree in sociastudies from the University of Iowa. Ed taught social studies and American History at Northeast High School. He was in the motorcycle business for many years, at one time owning and operating Illowa Motorsports in Clinton. He had been a freelance writer for a motorcycle newsletter in Missouri for a short time. He was a life member of the American Motorcyclist Association and the BMW Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed traveling, reading and going on picnics.
Ed is survived by his significant other, Liz Clements of Clinton; a sister, Denise (Glen) Monson of Dixon, Illinois; a brother, Bill (Paula) Ahlf of Altoona, Iowa; nieces; nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.