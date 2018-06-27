June 25, 1941-June 21, 2018
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Harvey Clair Gustafson, 76, of Overland Park, Kansas, (formerly of Clinton), passed away at Shawnee Mission Hospital on Thursday, June 21, 2018.
Honoring his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, at Lemke Funeral Homes – South Chapel. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.
Harvey was born June 25, 1941, in Clinton, the son of Marvin and Lorraine (Hanson) Gustafson.
He was a 1959 graduate of Clinton High School. Harvey served his country in the United States Army as a helicopter crew chief.
Harvey married Margaret Marion Bailey in June 1966. They would later divorce but remain close friends.
Harvey was an apprentice graduate pipefitter and worked for a variety of industry companies until he took a position as a sales representative of Affiliated Steam Equipment Company in the Quad-Cities. Harvey retired from Affiliated Steam in 1998. In his retirement, Harvey enjoyed many passions including riding motorcycles, 4-wheeling, and was an avid outdoorsman. Harvey also made frequent trips to Red Lake, Canada, where he would often spend the summer months hunting and fishing.
Harvey is survived by his two children, Paige (Jeremy) Cott of Overland Park, Kan., and Ryan (Christin) Gustafson of Singapore; four grandchildren, Sydney and Zoe Cott and Wesley and Louie Gustafson; one sister, Suzy (Bob) Long of Clinton; with several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding Harvey in death were his parents, Lorraine and Marvin; his nephew, Blake Damon; and his beloved dog, Jake.
Fond memories and condolences for Harvey’s family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page.