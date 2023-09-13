When Ida Weibel succeeded Jack Hill as the mayor of Long Grove in 2010, she hoped to emulate his leadership and commitment to service.

"Jack is just the greatest example of a public servant," Weibel said. "Someone whose thoughts were only for helping other people."

Hill, 85, died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, surrounded by family at his home in Iowa City.

He dedicated over 40 years of life to serving in various positions for the National Guard, Department of the Army, Long Grove city government and North Scott School Board.

Landing a job at the Rock Island Arsenal in 1962 brought Hill and his family to Long Grove in 1964. Not too long after, he began a lengthy tenure in civil service.

Hill was first elected to Long Grove City Council in 1972 after returning from his first Army tour in Germany. In only took a year for the town to elect him as Mayor, a role he held throughout the 70s and 80s.

During this time, Hill helped bolster the city budget and oversaw significant community growth.

Weibel described him as a logical, solutions-focused leader.

"He understood what it meant to be respectful to people," she said, citing his cool, calm demeanor. "And, how to get them to work for the betterment of the city. That was a tough job, because in city government, you're always going to have people disagree."

Hill pursued the job purely "for the sake of serving other people," she said.

While mayor, he also served as the North Scott School Board treasurer — before becoming a member himself in 1969.

In 1986, Hill "took a break" to to serve with the Army V Corps in Frankfurt, Germany, returning in 1993 before retiring.

But retirement didn't suit Hill. He was re-elected as mayor of Long Grove in 1994, and also to the North Scott school board.

"The guy never settled down," Weibel said with a laugh. "What inspired me was, he was always willing to mentor people."

Aside from his school board experience, Hill also spent some time teaching at Scott Community College.

Across his many dedicated years, Hill holds the title of longest serving member on both the Scott County Medical Board and Scott County Workforce Development Board. He an active member on the Scott County Sesquicentennial Committee, which established the historic 25.5-mile Cody Trail system stretching from Davenport to LeClaire.

Hill would resign as Long Grove Mayor in 2010 before moving to Iowa City with his surviving wife of 62 years, Susan.

Before the move, he appointed Weibel as his replacement. Now 76, she still resides in Long Grove.

"I think he felt leaving with the council that was in place," she said. "He gave me some good advice, he was a very good man … I think the city was fortunate to have him."

Public service aside, Weibel was a neighbor of Hill for many years — fellow Democrats, she recalls having frequent political chats while out in the neighborhood.

"As a person, he was very kind and generous," she said. "Generous with his time, and I know with his money, too. He would help people who had problems paying their utility bills."

