September 30, 1958-May 26, 2018
BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — Keith Roscoe Krenz, 59, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City, of pancreatic cancer. His body has been cremated.
Keith was born September 30, 1958, in Davenport to Harold and Carol (Wallace) Krenz. Keith enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He was a 1977 graduate of Louisa Muscatine High School.
Keith is survived by his son, Lcpl//E-3 River Krenz of New Orleans, Louisiana originally from Muscatine; a brother, Rick (Deb) Krenz of Bloomfield, Iowa; a sister, Vickie (Wayne) Haynes of Nixa, Missouri; a brother, Tom Krenz of Muscatine; a sister, Kip (Jim) Trader of Columbus Junction, Iowa; a brother, Kelly (Cindy) of Letts, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Lori (Dahms) Krenz; his father and mothe,r Harold and Carol; and a brother, Ron Krenz of San Jose, California.
Celebration of Life, June 10, 2018, at the American Legion, 110 S, Houser Street, Muscatine, from 1-5 p.m.