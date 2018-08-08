January 24, 1933-August 7, 2018
DAVENPORT - A memorial gathering for Lorraine E. Miller, 85, of Davenport, formerly of DeWitt, will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport.
A private family committal and inurnment will be held at a later time at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Mrs. Miller died at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
Lorraine Esther Seastrand was born on January 24, 1933, in DeWitt, Iowa, the daughter of Maurice and Lola (Barber) Seastrand. After her graduation from DeWitt High School, she married Eugene “Gene” Gilbreath in DeWitt in 1951. He preceded her in death in March of 2000. She later married Donald W. Miller on October 27, 2007, here in Davenport.
Mrs. Miller worked for many years at the former Walkers Shoe Store in DeWitt, and later at the former Kay’s Merchandise in Davenport, retiring in 1995. She most especially enjoyed being a Housewife, Homemaker, and Mom. Lorraine loved to dance, was an avid bowler and Hawkeye fan.
Surviving members of the family include- her Husband Donald of Davenport; 2 Sons: Rick (Patty) Gilbreath and Durwood (Anita) Gilbreath, all of Davenport; 3 Sisters: Alice Carber, Jean Grimm, and Lolly Lindstrom; 1 Brother: Ed Seastrand; 3 Grandchildren: Amanda (Billy), Nicole (Phillip), and Austin (Ali); and 6 Great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her first husband Gene Gilbreath, a daughter Jean in infancy, a son Douglas, and numerous brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be made to the family.
