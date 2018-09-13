July 17, 1930-September 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Marilyn Elinor Christy, 88, of Davenport will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith United Church of Christ, Davenport. Burial will be held 11:30a.m. Monday at Grant Township Cemetery, Reinbeck, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Marilyn passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Marilyn Elinor Mitchell was born on July 17, 1930, in Reinbeck, Iowa, the daughter of William and Blanche (Harrison) Mitchel. She married the Rev. John W. Christy in 1951 at Amity Church in Reinbeck. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2012.
Marilyn was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Davenport, P.E.O. Chapter IC, Davenport. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, crocheting, crafting and gardening.
Survivors include her children, Janet (Darwin) Folden of Manson, Iowa, Mark (Rebecca) Christy of Davenport, Philip (Susan) Christy of Henderson, North Carolina, Colette (Daniel) Arnold of Bloomfield, New Mexico, Sharon Christy of Davenport, Caroline (Bill) McCoy of Tecumseh, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John.
Memorials may be made to to Faith United Church of Christ at 1630 W. 38th St., Davenport, Iowa 52806.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.