October 21, 1935-June 20, 2018
DAVENPORT — Marjorie Walker Bromwell, 82, passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at her home.
A private graveside service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Marjorie was born on October 21, 1935, in Muscatine, the daughter of Theodore and Margaret Powell Friedrick. Her first marriage was to A. Keith Walker and he preceded her in death. She later married Frank E. Bromwell on June 23, 1984, and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2001.
She had worked for Glicks Jewelry, Schneffs Jewelry, and later at Homestead Senior Care.
Those left to honor her memory include three sons, Michael Walker and wife, Melody, of Buffalo, Perry "Chuck" Walker and wife, Lorrie, of Atalissa, Iowa, and Keith Walker and wife, Deb, of Maben, Mississippi; one daughter, Deb Walker of Buffalo; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents; both husbands; and one brother, Merle Friedrick.