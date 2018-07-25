February 2, 1967-July 23, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Marvin Gatewood, 51, of Rock Island, died Monday, July 23, 2018, at home.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with the Rev. James Lee officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, under the direction of the Cremation Society of the Quad-Cities. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport.
Marvin was born February 2, 1967, in Forrest City, Arkansas, the son of Robert Gatewood and Emma Watson. He worked in the food service industry for most of his life.
He enjoyed sports of all kinds, and was a high school sports fan who regularly attended Central High School football and basketball games. He also enjoyed fishing and his dog. Above all else, he enjoyed being with family.
Marvin is survived by several aunts and uncles, who were just like brothers and sisters to him, Mary Watson of Davenport, Katherine (Roy) Hearn of Davenport, Sylvester Watson of Des Moines, Brenda (Michael) Watt of Cedar Rapids, Henry Watson of Cedar Rapids, and Milton (Tammie Putt) Watson of Davenport.
