July 2, 1945-August 2, 2018
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Merle C. Dockendorff, 73, of Fairfield, Iowa, passed away at University Hospitals, Iowa City, on Thursday August 2, 2018.
Merle was born July 2, 1945, in Burlington, the son of Carroll and Ila Reed Dockendorff. He grew up in Danville, graduating from Danville High School in 1963. Merle graduated with a BA from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant. He did post-graduate work in rehabilitation counseling and journalism. After college, Merle served four years in the U.S. Air Force.
Merle held several work positions before finding his true passion was in the chiropractic field. He graduated at the top of his class from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport. Merle was actively practicing in the chiropractic field in Fairfield up to the time of his illness, dedicated to giving the best care to his patients. Merle touched many lives in this manner. He also was currently employed at Maharishi Ayurvedic Products Int., Fairfield, a group of dedicated individuals who worked together as family.
Merle’s interests included Transcendental Meditation, alternative and holistic healing methods, reading, and he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He also enjoyed travel, especially visiting family and friends, spending Christmases with his brother-in-law's family in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rita Becker and Dianne Dockendorff; a stillborn brother, Raymond; and aunts, Lura Reed and Elsie Dockendorff.
Those left to honor his memory include sisters, Arlys Dockendorff (Allen Ascher) of Mount Kisco, New York, and Joanne Michaelson of Bettendorf; brother-in law, Gene (Glena) Becker of Broken Arrow; nieces, Jenny, Ingrid, Nikki and Sarah; nephews, Chuck, Tom and Kevin; grandnieces, Ella, Amelia and Zoey; and one grand-nephew, Ty.
Merle will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Memorials may be made to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed and memories hared with Merle’s family by visiting the Behner Funeral Home website.
Visitation will be held at Behner Funeral Home in Fairfield at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 8. A celebration of his life service to follow at 2 p.m.