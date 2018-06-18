July 29, 1950-June 15, 2018
OAK PARK, Ill. — Michael “Mike” Joseph Sokolik, 67, died peacefully at his home in Oak Park, Illinois, on June 15, 2018.
He was born July 29, 1950, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Jerome and Bernice Sokolik and was the oldest of eight children. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Ambrose University, where he was active in social justice and politics. At Boston University, he completed a master’s degree in social work and met his wife of almost 38 years, Florence. They lived in Kansas City, Missouri, Boston, Massachusetts, and Brooklyn, New York, before settling down in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park in 1989. Mike worked as a supervisor for the Social Security Administration for 35 years and happily retired in 2015.
An avid artist and writer, Mike composed over 4,000 poems in his lifetime. He loved running marathons, reading the New York Times, spending time with family, and making quirky birthday cards for loved ones. He was greatly admired by all who knew him and will be remembered for his enthusiasm and zest for life.
He is survived by his loving wife, Florence “Flo” Braum; beloved daughter, Emily (Gerry) Amelio; precious grandson, Jack; his parents, Jerome and Bernice (nee Kempker); as well as his siblings, Mark (Rita Nafziger), James (Sara), Greg (Gisela), Steven (Janice), Mary Kershner, Tom (LeAnn) and Pamela (Mike) Brown; nieces and nephews, and close friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Oak Park Temple, 1235 N. Harlem Ave. in Oak Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.