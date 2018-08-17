April 17, 1951-August 13, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services for Nancy L. Fifer, 67, of Davenport and Donahue, will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 20, 2018, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial will follow at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the mortuary.
Mrs. Fifer died on Monday, August 13, 2018, at ManorCare and Rehabilitation Center in Davenport after a lengthy illness.
Nancy Lee Jacobs was born on April 17, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Virgil and Frances (Goetch) Jacobs. She was a Davenport West High Graduate and went on to marry Kirk D. Fifer on October 1, 1988, here in Davenport. She loved to bake character cakes and wedding cakes and collected vintage cans and can labels. She most especially loved to collect Minion memorabilia.
Surviving members of her family include – her Husband: Kirk Fifer of Donahue; a Daughter: Jessica Kahl; a Son: Jacob Fifer; a Brother: Virgil Jacobs; 5 Grandchildren and several Great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janice.
Online memories and condolences may be left to the family at Cunnick-Collins.com