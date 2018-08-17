May 16, 1931-July 25, 2018
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Norma passed away in Thousand Oaks, California, at 9 a.m. in the morning on July 25, 2018.
Norma was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, in 1931 and moved to Davenport in 1938, where she attended Frank L. Smart and Davenport High School.
She was the eldest of four daughters born of the late Walter and Vera Duykers. She was preceded in death by two sisters.
Norma is survived by one sister, her husband Robert, one son and one daughter, nine grandchildren and one great grandson.
Norma was a very talented lady, with a "pitch-perfect" singing voice, singing lead with The Fullerton Sweet Adeline's Barbershop Chorus in 1965.
She was an excellent seamstress, making bridesmaids gowns for her three sisters weddings.
Learning to sing harmony by listening to her father's quartet, she sang with her husband Robert, entertaining at school functions, homes for the elderly, and family gatherings.
She worked as a secretary to department heads at some of the larger companies in Thousand Oaks for many years, and volunteered as a den mother for the Cub Scouts.
The most rewarding thing for Norma was buying clothes for underprivileged children. Letters from kids tell of their appreciation and love.
She will be missed by many.