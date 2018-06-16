June 2, 1942-May 23, 2018
DAVENPORT - Rosemary Claire Friedholdt Lee, born and raised in Davenport by Bernard Friedholdt and Mary Stolmier Friedholdt, a graduate of St. Ambrose College, a teacher and librarian in Davenport and high school teacher in Moline, a multiple breast cancer survivor and retiree in Imperial Beach, Calif., passed away on May 23, as she battled her third cancer.
An artist active in the Quad City Arts Council and in women’s rights groups in the 1970s, Rosemary is survived by her brother, Bernard “Bud” Friedholdt, and her son, David Sallak, and daughter, Elizabeth Sallak.
Memorials were held at Imperial Beach Pier and the Gazebo in Duck Creek Park.