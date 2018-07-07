BETTENDORF - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Sara Gordon Karns, 51, of Bettendorf, will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA or the St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Sara passed away at her home on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
Sara Diane Gordon was born Jan. 13, 1967, in Moline, Illinois, to Wayne and Mary (Kreiter) Gordon. She graduated from Bettendorf High School and Black Hawk College. She acquired a degree in Radiologic Technology from Franciscan Hospital School and worked as an X-Ray and MRI Technician for over twenty years.
Sara had a large family and a held a deep and sentimental love for each member. She derived great satisfaction and pride from her work, and had the unique ability to empathize with and relate to her patients.
Sara was a lake girl and enjoyed showing off on water skis. She shared that love of the water with her children and extended family. She loved to feed people and was not shy about firing up a grill and putting out a spread. She will be missed deeply by those who experienced her generosity, her acts of kindness, her quiet humming while she worked, and her very hearty laugh.
Sara is survived by her children: Nicholas Snyder of Kansas City, Mo., Drew (Chelsea) Snyder of Bettendorf, Iowa, Luke and Emily Snyder of Geneseo, Ill., Elizabeth and Grace Karns of Sherrard, Ill., and by her siblings: Mike (Linda) Gordon of Goose Lake, Iowa, Mark (Chris) Gordon of Springdale, Ark., Ann Gordon (Lee Jividen,) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and by Bruno and Lucy. She will also be missed by her extended family of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Mary Gordon.
