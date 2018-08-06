March 16, 1954-August 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Sheila Ann Winter, 64, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Family will greet friends today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sheila passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center- East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Sheila Ann Wiles was born on March 16, 1954, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harold and Patricia (Duncan) Wiles. She married David Winter on February 14, 1982, in Davenport.
She worked at B&D's The Fitted Shoe for 20 years, Oscar Mayer Co., and later, a home daycare.
Survivors include her husband, David, of Davenport; children, Robert Earl Winter, Bambi Jean Halligan-Winter and Michael Andrew (Abby) Winter, all of Davenport; grandchildren, Erik Andrew Winter, Brianna Jean Halligan, Brandon Halligan, Alexandra Lillie Winter, Maximus Furious Winter.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Scott Jason Winter; first-born son, Eric Earl Wulf; and sister, Robin Ann Lund.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
