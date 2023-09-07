Steve Trainor was known for his stories. But the people close to him say he was best known for his love.

Throughout his life and career, Trainor spent hours bringing the news to people from Kansas to Virginia, before making his way to the Quad-Cities. On Saturday, Sept. 2, Trainor died at home at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer.

A memorial service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Rock Island. The family will continue the celebration of Steve's life with food and drink at a hospitality gathering in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline, from 3 to 5 p.m., with a time of sharing for family and friends at 4 p.m.

'He just found people fascinating'

The Kansas City, Missouri, native was born on March 19, 1947, and had a passion for news, starting his career in Culpepper, Virginia. Trainor started his career in sports before finally finding his niche in personal interest stories as a co-host of P.M. Magazine for WCIA in Champaign, Illinois.

"He was great at that because it was all people stories," said his wife, Gaye Dunn. "He just found people fascinating."

Trainor eventually became a producer before bouncing around the United States again, landing himself a jobs at both WHBF and KWQC in the Quad-Cities. At KWQC, Trainor first started out as an anchor then became the call for action reporter. Consumer reporting was "another love of Steve's," Dunn said.

At that time, viewers would call in with concerns and complaints and Trainor would hunt down the answer.

"He wanted to help people out all the time. That was right up his alley," she said.

His love for reporting took him around the country to multiple news stations including those in Culpepper and Charlotte, Virginia, Houston, Texas and finally in Peoria as an anchor for WMBD. Following retirement, he did work for both The Quad-City Times and Quad City Business Journal as a stringer.

“He had his finger in a bunch of stuff," Dunn said. "He was always working somewhere."

Trainor's passion for people, ability to hold a conversation and sharp wit is what eventually helped him steal the heart of his future wife. Dunn said one night 38 years ago, she received a call from her brother encouraging her to go on a date with a man he'd gotten to know.

"I thought, 'I am not going to meet some TV snob,'" she said.

But her brother kept calling, and he had never asked anything of her before, so she conceded.

After dinner at an Italian restaurant, Dunn slowly found herself drawn to Trainor. Following dinner, the pair went dancing until he took her back home for the evening.

"I think he gave me the first kiss on the sidewalk, and that's where he asked me to marry him many years later," she said.

When the pair married on Sept. 4, 1993, their goddaughter Kaitlin Meade was part of the wedding. She remained close with Trainor until his passing, remembering many visits from he and his wife over the years.

"One of my favorite memories is about five or six years ago, they were down in Florida visiting and he was getting ready to be part of a play," she said. "They were staying with my mom and I drove up, and he was tap dancing in the drive way, practicing. It was just the funniest thing to drive up and have Steve out there, happy as can be."

Dunn remembered the day fondly, saying she majored in dance in college and offered to help him. Being on stage and entertaining crowds was one of his many passions.

"He got the bug from high school, then started at a theater in Kansas and never stopped," she said.

Bix Lives

Another passion of Trainor's was the Bix Jazz Society, of which he was president for many years. Board member James Beiderbecke first met Trainor in 2018 and said he will always remember Trainor's signature "Bix Lives" hat and accompanying pins.

"I was proud to call him my friend," he said. "He was always involved with the Bix Jazz Society over the years and when he was president, a lot of other jazz festivals were going by the wayside and folding. He's the one who got us to the 50th. Quite an accomplishment."

Dunn said her late husband was not a musician, but rather a lover of music.

"He really liked the energy of it and he thought the music was fun and uplifting," she said.

When he wasn't working behind the scenes, Trainor would get on stage and make the announcements, then take time to get to know every musician in between acts. After being on the board for a number of years, he was elected president.

At that time, the society was in dire straights, Dunn said, and at risk of closing for financial reasons. But her husband, she said, was never going to let that happen.

"He was determined to get them into the black and spend all of his time and energy trying to get the money situation sussed out," she said.

Beiderbecke said Trainor was notorious for his "pass the jug" campaign where he would walk around collecting donations, often coming back with hundreds of dollars.

"I have to tip the cap to Steve, because not many people would be willing to do that," he said. "He was just a very generous individual."

The last few years, Trainor encouraged Beiderbecke to step up and join the board, a proverbial passing of the torch, he said.

"I always looked up to and admired Steve. His dedication was commendable," he said. "He just really had a zest for life and liked supporting the arts."

With Trainor having a news background, he often used his connections to promote local theater and everything Bix, Beiderbecke said. At the annual festival in August, Trainor was awarded the 2023 Bix Lives Award in honor of his commitment and passion to keeping the arts alive

"I was pretty proud of him," Beiderbecke said, of watching him accept the award.

Lock of love

Trainor was passionate about his job, the Kansas City Chiefs and music, Meade said, but his love of his wife is the memory that sticks out to her the most.

"They talk about Steve and he was a reporter and he was a writer, but the thing about Gaye and Steve to me, was his love for his wife and her love for him," Meade said. "That's what I love most about Steve is how much he loved his wife."

Meade has known the couple her entire life. Her mother, Nancy Parker, has been Dunn's best friend since they were 13. Their families would often vacation together at the Outrigger Hotel in Fort Myer's Beach. And that, she said, is where the beginning of the best love story of all time starts.

About 15 years ago, Trainor and Dunn traveled to Fort Myers Beach and stayed at the Outrigger Hotel, just as Dunn did with her family years before.

“I wanted every anniversary marked," Dunn said. "We always went somewhere or did something particular.”

That year, she purchased a lock and had it inscribed with a special message: "The patient heart finds love. The true heart keeps it. GD loves ST." The lock and chain were attached to a palm tree, and it stayed there for years.

Last fall, Hurricane Ian wiped out a majority of the beach and what used to be the Outrigger Hotel. In February of this year, Meade and her mother walked down to the area to survey the damage.

"We just decided to stop and look," Meade said. "We were curious to what happened over there and it was just a devastating mess. You could barely recognize it."

But, they had a side mission that day: Find the lock that had been left there years before. Due to the debris, the search felt fruitless, and Meade gave up after a while. But thankfully, her mom didn't.

"My mom found it," she said. "She found it. It was still there amongst literal rubble."

The property had been purchased and was set to be bulldozed and rebuilt after clean up. Not wanting to chance losing it, the pair took it off and sent it back to Illinois.

"We just decided to take it because we didn't know what was going to happen to it," she said.

But Dunn did. She and her husband had planned a vow renewal to mark their 30th wedding anniversary, and the lock was to be a significant part of it. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the beginning of the ceremony, Trainor died peacefully at home.

"It was very appropriate, I suppose. He knew how to make an exit. He did do theater after all," she said. "He didn't make it, but I had ordered another lock, a new one, so my friends that were still here, we walked down and attached the old and new together."

The locks now hang on the stairs outside their home, overlooking the Mississippi River. It serves as a reminder of their eternal love for one another, and that their story is far from over, Dunn said.

"That's the end of that story, but the beginning of my perennial loving him story. That's for sure," she said.

