August 17, 1961-August 24, 2018
DAVENPORT - A funeral service for Wade G. Steckel, a resident of Davenport, will be held Friday, August 31, 2018, at 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1122 W. Central Park Avenue, Davenport. The family will also celebrate Wade’s life with family and friends Friday, August 31, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 4400 W. Central Park Avenue, Davenport.
Wade passed away Friday, August 24, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Wade G. Steckel was born August 17, 1961, in Davenport, a son of William H. and Diane L. (Oscarson) Steckel. He married LuAnn Carstens on October 11, 1985. Wade was a manager with State Farm Insurance, retiring in July 2018, after almost 30 years of service. Wade was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He loved sports, especially basketball, and loved being involved with youth sports through coaching and officiating. He was a Davenport West Falcon, but he also enthusiastically supported Davenport Central athletics and enjoyed serving as the public address announcer as the voice of his Blue Devils. He loved to empower and encourage those around him by treating everyone he met with dignity, love, and respect. He treated everyone like family and never knew a stranger, always willing to help someone in need. Wade also loved animals, especially his dogs. More than anything else, Wade loved Jesus.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Wade’s memory by paying it forward. Hug your loved ones and spend quality time with them, get involved and be a source of encouragement for someone, and show kindness and respect to a stranger. Please also consider organ donation, and signing up for the bone marrow registry at https://bethematch.org. Memorials may be made to the family in support of Wade’s wish to provide assistance for youth through mentoring and athletics.
Those left to honor Wade’s memory include his wife, LuAnn; children, Andrew (Monica) Steckel, West Des Moines, Iowa, Ryan (Haley) Steckel, Davenport, Iowa, and Austin Carstens, Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren, Landon, Henry, and Isaac Steckel and a fourth grandson to be welcomed by Ryan (Haley) in September 2018; mother, Diane Steckel, Davenport, Iowa; mother-in-law, Joann Carstens, Davenport, Iowa; siblings, Jeni (Vince) Sabatino, Reno, Nevada, Bill (Donna) Steckel, Burr Ridge, Illinois, and Chad (Lisa) Steckel, Lansing, Iowa; brother-in-law, Don Carstens, Scottsdale, Arizona; sister-in-law Candace (Harry) Kuehl, many loving nieces and nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William H. Steckel, and father-in-law, Manfred Carstens. May they rest in peace.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Wade’s obituary at http://www.cunnick-collins.com or to LuAnn on Facebook.