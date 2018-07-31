April 27, 1923 - July 21, 2018
DAVENPORT — Wetona (Toni) Rauch Mullenix passed away on July 21, 2018. Toni was born in Muscatine on April 27, 1923, and raised by her adopted parents, Edward and Nellie Rauch. Toni served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. Graduated from the Kansas School of Cosmetology in 1948 and married Oris Ray Mullenix on April 22, 1950. She was active in the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, obtaining the position of Worthy High Priestess. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas; daughter, Dixie; and husband Oris. She is survived by her son, Charles; daughter, Vickie Kay; sisters-in-law, Fern and Norma; and grand/great- grandchildren. She was laid to rest next to her husband at Davenport Memorial Park on July 30, 2018.