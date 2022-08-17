Oculus view on I-74 bridge underwhelms

The see-through feature on the I-74 bridge overlook is getting poor reviews.

Called an oculus, the round glass in the walkway of the pedestrian and bike path is intended to showcase the Mississippi River below. But the current condition of the oculus is such that it supplies little-to-no view.

"The circular oculus that was touted to offer views of the river below definitely does not live up to expectation," Caran Johnson, of Moline, wrote in a recent email to a reporter. "The one time I crossed the bridge by bike I was so disappointed as it was impossible to see through it; either dirt or damage to the surface, not sure.

"Since my ride, several people have told me that when they walked the path, they too were disappointed as they could not see through the glass. Do you know if this problem is being looked into? Lots of money was spent on this feature and it was promoted extensively, so this is a major disappointment. Is it something that can be remedied with cleaning or is it simply a flawed project?"

Johnson's email was forwarded to I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan, who said the oculus is not flawed. It never was intended to be "completely see-through glass," he responded. He also acknowledged that maintenance of the path has not yet been entirely determined.

"The oculus is designed similar to ones installed on scenic overlooks and other structures across the country," Ryan wrote in an email. "Given that each location is different (in pedestrian traffic, weather, etc.), there will be a learning curve as the DOT and cities all work together to determine maintenance needs, schedules, and best practices for maintaining the bridge, including the path.

"All responsible parties are monitoring the new structure and making adjustments when possible."

Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said Thursday that the oculus never has been cleaned.

"... we are investigating, based on your information and will get it (cleaning) scheduled," Ploehn said.

Bettendorf and Moline paid $80,000 for the feature, which was installed in early April and opened to the public in late April. The opening of the bike and ped path was delayed, because officials in Moline and Bettendorf had not fully established their plans for maintaining it.

The two cities have since agreed on a 5-year maintenance rotation, with Bettendorf taking care of cleaning and snow removal for the first five years.

"It has not been scheduled, nor has it been previously cleaned by us," Ploehn said. "I assume it got cleaned by the original installation crew. At this moment, I can't give you a date when it will be clean."

In addition to summer rains and foot and bike traffic, the path has been bombarded by the usual arrival of shad flies/mayflies whose great hordes can be a nuisance to people and objects on and around the river.

The DOT and city leaders, "... appreciate the public’s patience as maintenance needs and schedules continue to be improved," Ryan said.