A white pantsuit isn't exactly regular garb for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race.
But what else would you wear if you're dressed as Hillary Clinton?
Patti McFate of Davenport donned the outfit along with a Hillary mask and walked the Quick Bix course Saturday with her husband, Loren, who had on a suit jacket and a mask of his own: of President Donald Trump.
Neither are Trump supporters but Patti said she got Loren to wear the mask, anyway.
"He does anything I tell him. Hillary is the boss," she said.
The pair said they first dressed as the 2016 presidential nominees during a parade a month before the election. They do it as a lark, to get people talking.
Patti adds that it's not uncommon for people to toss less than friendly comments their way.
Most of the negative comments, she adds, are aimed at her as Hillary. On Saturday, though, they got a lot of laughs.
With so much ugliness in politics these days, the couple were having fun with the costumes and the response.
"It's (all in) good humor," Patti says.