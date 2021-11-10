Offers for Quad-City veterans on Veterans Day 2021

Free transit rides
QC Transit Systems offering free fixed-route transit rides for veterans during Veterans Week, through November 13.
Metro, Bettendorf Transit, and Davenport CitiBus will offer free fixed-route transit rides all week to veterans during Veterans Week, through Nov. 13. Davenport CitiBus offers free rides to veterans all year round.
To learn more about transit options in the Quad Cities:
www.MetroQC.com or on Facebook and Twitter @MetroQC, 309-788-3360
www.davenportiowa.com, 309-788-3360
www.bettendorf.org or Facebook @officialbettendorf, 563-344-4085
Welcome Home Veterans Day dance
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapters 299, 776 and 669, representing over 600 Quad-Cities Vietnam veterans, will sponsor the 15th Annual Welcome Home Veterans’ Day Dance on Nov. 12, at Bally’s Quad-Cities (formerly Jumer’s). All veterans and general public are invited. Tickets may be purchased at all area HyVee stores ($13) or at the door ($15).
"Get Up And Dance Tribute To Rock & Roll" music provided by the fabulous Tailfins. The title of the dance is "Save The Last Dance For Me”.
'Stout Hearted' screening
Truth First Film Alliance is partnering with the Figge Art Museum to present "Stout Hearted: George Stout and the Guardians of Art" on Veterans Day evening Nov. 11. The documentary will screen free to the public at 6:30 p.m. in the Figge’s John Deere Auditorium. Director Kevin J. Kelley and producer Marie Wilkes will take part in Q&A following the 81-minute film. Veterans will be admitted free to the Figge Art Museum exhibits all day on Veterans Day. Admission is free to others from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Free breakfast
Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Nov. 11 by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6 a.m. to 10 am. at Hy-Vee stores. There will also be another option with each breakfast individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in Hy-Vee store parking lots. Free donuts and coffee will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members at all Dollar Fresh locations on Nov. 11.
Discounts for veterans
Fareway store locations in a six-state region will offer a 15 percent discount to any retired, active-duty, reserve, or guard military members.
To receive discount, customers are asked to show their military ID at checkout or identify branch of service.
The offer excludes tobacco, lottery tickets, and gift cards, and is good in-store only on Nov. 11.