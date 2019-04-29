More than 17 years ago, the new LeClaire Police Department was hailed as "jumping into the 21st century" by then Mayor Vern Spring.
The new location gave the department its own standalone facility, expanded space, and, perhaps most importantly, a prominent location at the gateway of the growing downtown.
But in the years since the building has seen few upgrades or changes. With the exception of a new public lobby, the floor plan still resembles the former first-floor office space and a pair of condominiums built out on the upper floor.
Chief Shane Themas and his supervisors have offices in what were four bedrooms, now with worn white carpeting. They hold meetings and staff training in a great room space with a working fireplace. There are work stations and storage areas spread across the open floor plans of the condos along with two working kitchens and four bathrooms — one with a Jacuzzi.
"We've made due with what we have here but it's not designed to do what we do," LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said last week during a station tour.
That is why the city and police department are weighing options for improving the facility to position it for the future.
"If you were to build a new building, you wouldn't design it this way," he said, adding "There is so much wasted space."
The main floor, which had already been converted into office space, has a renovated lobby area open to the public 24 hours a day. Beyond it, the station is a secured facility with makeshift spaces converted into interview rooms, an evidence processing area, an evidence vault, storage rooms and a small locker space.
"This location on the main drag and in downtown was a super good move," said Themas, who joined the department in 2001 and was promoted chief in 2012.
But time has come to think about the future growth, he said, adding someday LeClaire will need more officers as the city continues to grow. Today, it employs seven full-time staff and is authorized for four part-time officers, but is not at full staff.
The LeClaire City Council has budgeted $500,000 in fiscal 2019 for a police station renovation, but "it is not a done deal," said City Administrator Ed Choate.
He said a committee of city staff, council members and Themas have been looking at options for more than a year. "They haven't finalized it but (renovating) seems to be the option they are weighing in on."
Among the issues, he said is securing adequate parking for the station. The city has a tentative agreement with Blackhawk Bank & Trust to acquire its lower employee parking lot. But negotiations continue on how much the city would pay to help the bank build replacement parking spaces.
"We're waiting to hear back from them what their final cost will be," Choate added. "We hope to have answers in the next month to determine if we're going to acquire parking, going to renovate and (decide) let's get going."
Themas said the two options were considered — renovating the existing building or adding on to the city's fire station (built in 2001) to create a public safety building.
"It was definitely more expensive to build up on the hill," Choate said of the $3 million price tag. "But it was combining the police department with fire and Medic ambulance, and it was a bigger concept with added features."
Themas said renovating seemed more financially prudent and remaining downtown was important. "As the city grows along with the downtown and tourism, being down here is a huge plus. It's unbelievable the foot traffic we get.
"Nobody could find us up on the hill (at the previous location). Now we have people all day long," he added.
The police department moved in 2002 to the current facility, the former Buese Auto building, from the lower level of Old City Hall (since demolished). LeClaire developer Walter Zimmerer gave the department the first year rent-free and sold the building a year later to LeClaire.
"It really probably wasn't a good space in terms of fitting the police department into that space," Choate said. "At the time, it was a good interim move. Now we're looking at a long-term solution, 30, 40, 50 years."
Themas said only pre-design work has been done but he expects plans will include removing and relocating some walls, repurposing one kitchen into a break room and creating one large training area. Some of the bedrooms would remain private offices, but cubicle workspace also would be added.
"Our officers are on the street, they're not in the station," Themas said.
He also hopes to see an evidence vault with improved ventilation system, an area specifically for evidence processing, two or three interview rooms, a locker room as well as improved card access security.
"It's not going to be a luxury police department," Themas said. "It's going to be functional for the long-term."